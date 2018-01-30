AMEREN UTILITY CREWS ARE ON THE GROUND IN PUERTO RICO, WORKING TO RESTORE POWER…

The Ameren team includes about 75 workers who arrived last Friday afternoon, along with trucks and equipment. Those workers from Missouri and Illinois will be focusing their efforts on an 80-mile stretch of the Carolina region of Puerto Rico, which is on the northeast coast of the island, just east of the capital in San Juan. In the months since the devastating hurricane Maria knocked out almost all electrical service, about one million customers have had their electricity restored. An Ameren advance team says there is still a lot of work to be done – because 500 thousand residents are still without power. It isn’t clear how long it will take to get them back in service.