Endangered advisory cancelled – death investigation underway UPDATE

After an endangered persons advisory was canceled Monday morning – Wayne and Butler County officials are now investigating a triple homicide. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in an email that the victims have been identified as 23-year-old Samara Fontaine Kitts, 24-year-old Harley Michael Million and 17-month-old Willa Fontaine Million. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says they found the bodies on private property in Butler County, near Highway JJ and County Road 417. Officials are reporting that Kitts and Million were stabbed to death in their Wayne County home and the child was shot and killed in Butler County where the bodies were found. Autopsies have been scheduled for 9 o’clock Tuesday (this) morning in Farmington. 24-year old Drew Atchison, of Williamsville was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and child kidnapping. He is jailed and does not yet have a listed attorney. He reportedly confessed but no motive was given. Atchison buried the baby with her parents under some trash. They were found Monday.