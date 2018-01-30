Hawley says he can help if Gardner requests aid in Greitens investigation
If St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner requests the help of Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office in its investigation of the governor, Hawley says his office would help.
Gardner’s office is investigating an allegation that Governor Greitens took a picture of his half-dressed mistress and threatened to release it if she spoke about their affair. Greitens has admitted to having an affair but denies his mistress’s accusation.