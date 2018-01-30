Morehouse man charged with stealing trailer and an excavator

A Morehouse man has been charged in the stealing of a flatbed trailer and excavator early this month in Scott County. 30-year old Steven Culp, is charged with with stealing-$25,000 or more, a class C felony. Sergeant Jon Broom with the Sikeston DPS says that at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 10, officers responded to the 200 block of North West Street in reference to a theft of a black tilt flatbed trailer hauling a mini excavator with a combined value of $45,000. The owner says the excavator was stolen around 10 a.m. from inside the fenced area. On Jan. 19 Sikeston DPS detectives recovered the excavator and trailer from a residence in Mississippi County. The excavator had been repainted and the serial numbers removed. Culp was arrested. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.