PANERA BREAD IS RECALLING ALL OF ITS CREAM CHEESE PRODUCTS SOLD IN CAFES

The chain says it is taking the step out of an abundance of caution – because there have been no reports of illness so far. There are concerns the cream cheese product is tainted after samples of one variety from a single production day tested positive for the presence of Listeria. All of the two and eight ounce products have an expiration date of 4-2-18. The recall only affects cream cheese sold in Panera Bread United State bakery cafes. The Panera Bread restaurant in Cape Girardeau is located in the 32 hundred block of William. The type of Listeria which was found can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people. Again, there have been no reports of infection or illness so far.