SEVERAL REASONS ARE GIVEN FOR THE CLOSING OF HIGHER EDUCATION CLASSROOMS IN MALDEN…

The decision by both Southeast Missouri State University and Three Rivers College are based mostly on budgets, declining enrollment and a shift to online classes. An information session for students is being held this afternoon at the Malden campus. Face-to-face instruction ends with finals in May. The two educational institutions say they are aligning their efforts with current trends in student learning. If they wish, those students can switch to campuses in Sikeston or Kennett. The SEMO headcount at the Malden campus was 248 seven years ago – this spring its 91. Similar numbers are reported by Three Rivers. Online coursework is taking the place of class time for many busy or working students.