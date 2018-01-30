Son charged in stabbing death of his father

(AP) — A St. Louis man is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his father to death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old William Kemple Jr. is accused of stabbing 54-year-old William Kemple Sr. 23 times during a domestic dispute at their home on Saturday.

Charging documents say the younger Kemple was seen by a witness covered in blood after the attack. Kemple Jr. is jailed without bond and doesn’t yet have an attorney.

The son was charged with domestic assault in 2015 for allegedly punching, head butting and choking his former wife. As part of his probation in a 2008 robbery case, Kemple Jr. in 2013 was barred from drinking, ordered to undergo anger management and substance abuse treatment and ordered to live with his parents.