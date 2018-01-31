US marshals serving arrest warrant fatally shot Alton man

(AP) — Officials in southern Illinois have identified a man fatally shot by U.S. marshals last week at his Alton home.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Monday identified the man as 42-year-old Matthew W. Zimmerman, who the coroner said was shot in the chest and abdomen.

U.S. Marshal Service officials say an arrest warrant was issued for Zimmerman for violating conditions of his bail in a federal methamphetamine case. Marshal service officials say members of a task force found Zimmerman hiding in a closet and that they fatally shot him when he tried to use a knife against them.

Zimmerman’s attorney, Michael Gorla, called his death “terrible” and said Zimmerman was “doing really, really well.”

Zimmerman could have faced at least five years in prison at his March 9 sentencing.