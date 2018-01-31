Wednesday, January 31st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A college student in Kazakhstan, who wore a miniskirt in minus-40 degree weather and wound up getting serious frostbite on both of her thighs.

She did have on tights, but it wasn’t enough.

A hospital spokesman confirmed that she was being treated for first and second degree frostbite to both thighs.

The woman, who studies law at a university in Astana, had simply gone out for a walk – but ended up needing medical help.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Willie Drake, 43, who flipped out at a Waffle House in Macon, Georgia because of some barbecue sauce.

When the waitress said they didn’t have any, Drake flipped out and started dropping F-bombs.

When the woman tried to calm the customer down he said, “I’ll go to (expletive) jail over some barbecue sauce!”

And sure enough, he did.

Police arrested him for being, “uncooperative and disorderly.”

OR HOW ABOUT …..

The Sergeant of Arms of the House, which printed tickets to Tuesday’s State of the Union despite a spelling error.

An Arizona House member on Monday tweeted a picture of his ticket for President Trump’s State of the “Uniom” address.

The error then caused a delay in the distribution of the tickets for Trump’s Tuesday address.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Kate Alice, a woman in the U.K., who is being blasted on Twitter after a photo of her “vegan” facial tattoo went viral.

Alice is apparently a diet-dedicated woman who got the word “vegan” tattooed above her eye, and Twitter followers are blasting her for her foolishness.

She captioned the Twitter photo: “Got a suicide awareness and vegan tattoo today, love em.”

She responded to her negative comments, “Of course the tattoo on my face received quite a lot of negative reactions, because people seem to get upset when they see the word ‘vegan’.”