A Doniphan man has pleads guilty to federal charges

A Doniphan man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of kidnapping and being a previously convicted felon with a firearm. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office says 36-year old Heath Miller admitted that on March 8, 2017, he entered the home of his victim in Kennett and shocked her with a stun gun, and cut the victim until she topped struggling. Miller also admitted to sexually assaulting the victim in her home, taking her and her baby from Kennett into Arkansas and then back Ripley County. He walked away from law enforcement officers and was wanted for 10 days. He was captured after he broke into a home and stole a handgun. He also faces multiple charges in Ripley and Dunklin Counties in connection with the March 2017 incident. Miller could get a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing was set for May 1, 2018. He appeared before U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr.