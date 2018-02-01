The flu has caused 3 deaths in Cape Girardeau County

Three deaths in Cape Girardeau County have been attributed to the flu. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center confirms 1,112 type A flu cases and 170 type B flu cases. (So far). Infectious Disease Coordinator Vanessa Presley says she didn’t have exact ages but none of them were children. She says we have 49 flu-related deaths to date in Missouri compared to just two cases this time last year. She says this year’s flu vaccine does treat for some of the strains. But is it still recommended that you get the flu shot.