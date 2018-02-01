The new police station will open soon in Cape Girardeau

The new Cape Girardeau police station, in combination with the municipal court will be open on March 5 at its new location on Maria Louise Lane. Chief Wes Blair tells KZIM KSIM they will continue service to the community at the South Sprigg location until March 1. Those in custody will have to be moved to the sheriff’s department in Jackson while his staff is trained at the new facility. The Municipal Court will still be at the Independence location until March 5 and will move on March 7. There will be no court on March 6 or March 8. The ribbon cutting is set for Friday, March 2.