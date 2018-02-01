Thursday, February 1st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Timothy Stanyon, 56, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, who slashed the tires of a pizza delivery driver… over the price of a Hawaiian pizza.

Stanyon ordered a pizza with ham and pineapple, but got upset over the cost.

So when the delivery guy showed up, Stanyon ran outside and slashed his tires.

The delivery guy called the cops and Stanyon will have to see if they deliver Hawaiian pizza to jails.

He was arrested on unlawful mischief.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Joshua Hansen, 25, an inmate in Texas, who broke back in to prison and was caught with a bunch of home-cooked food.

Hansen, who was being held at the complex on a narcotics charge, was caught while running back to the prison with the bag full of contraband including “a large amount of home-cooked food.”

Besides the food, the bag contained marijuana, three bottles of brandy, one bottle of whisky, multiple bags of tobacco, packaged snacks and fruit.

He can now add escaping from prison, bringing contraband into a criminal facility and more narcotics charges to his sentence.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A package thief in Washington state, who got some instant karma after she slipped and fell with the items she swiped and then sustained a serious injury to her leg.

A security camera at the victim’s home shows a car moving slowly past and then stopping just in front.

That’s when you see the accused package thief jump from the car and run to the porch.

She grabs three boxes and then runs for the car.

She then hits a muddy spot and slips and falls on the grass.

The woman’s leg gets caught under herself, and she appears to be severely injured.

She cries out in pain and tries desperately to get up, but it’s too much.

Finally, her accomplice is forced to leave the car, and that gave police a look at the driver—who is wearing a Seahawks jersey.

Police have identified the perpetrators, but are not naming anyone until they are caught.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Teresa M. Kohn, 43, and Tyler Boehm, 41, a mile-high couple from Minnesota, who got arrested after they were denied alcohol on a flight, so they pulled out their own bottle of Fireball and started drinking it.

The two apparently started by behaving badly when they boarded the plane and ended with some in-seat “mile-high club” activities.

They began demanding liquor before takeoff and were denied.

So Kohn drank from a travel bottle of Fireball whiskey on the flight and then the couple began “getting busy.”

They were escorted from the plane in handcuffs.

Kohn and Boehm were each charged with one misdemeanor count of engaging in gross lewdness or lascivious behavior.