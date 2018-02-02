Friday, February 2nd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Brandon Cluff, who was more concerned about getting fined for texting and driving, than the more serious charge of a DUI.

Cluff was driving drunk and hit a minivan in Utah.

He asked some witnesses not to tell the cops he was texting while driving.

They didn’t, and Cluff was arrested and booked into the Purgatory Correctional facility on the much more serious charges of DUI, improper lane travel and drug possession charges.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Brendan Weaver, 28, a naked, intoxicated burglar, who accidentally called 911 on himself.

Officers arrived and found the glass door of the building smashed.

They then found Weaver in a hallway “naked and clearly under the influence of a controlled substance.”

Police believe Weaver accidentally called 911 from an office phone as he ransacked the building.

He was arrested on burglary charges.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Five people in Spain, a couple, their adult son, and two brothers, who were arrested for stealing more than four tons of oranges.

The five used a car and a truck, both according to police, were crammed to the hilt with oranges.

Officers suspected something wasn’t quite right when they saw the cars driving very close together.

However, when they tried to pull the cars over, they took off.

A short chase through a dirt road followed.

Inside the vehicles, police found the oranges.

Police learned the oranges were part of a stolen shipment and all five were charged with theft.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A Norwegian Airlines flight from Norway to Germany, which had to turn around after the toilets broke even though 85 of the passengers were plumbers.

The Norwegian Airlines flight took off from Oslo bound for Munich.

Unfortunately, the faulty toilets forced the plane to return, despite the irony that the carrier was packed with plumbers.

A spokesman for the group of plumbers said were unable to intervene and correct the mid-flight problem because it could only be fixed via the exterior.