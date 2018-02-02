Missouri lawmakers make human trafficking measure their first accomplishment of 2018

The first piece of legislation to pass through the Missouri General Assembly is a bipartisan bill aimed at helping the fight against human trafficking. Republican Senator Bob Onder of Lake St. Louis says the measure, which would require the display of posters with contact information for human trafficking victims, provides a vital service.

If Governor Greitens signs the bill, the posters will be displayed in prominent spots at establishments such as hotels that have been cited as nuisances for prostitution, as well as train and bus stations.