Off-duty suburban St. Louis officer shoots, wounds man

(AP) — Authorities say an off-duty suburban St. Louis police officer has shot and wounded a man armed with a knife after a bar dispute.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened late Wednesday in St. Louis. Officers from Velda City, where the officer works, and St. Louis responded. Police say the victim was conscious and breathing as he was taken from the scene.

Police said the victim had been shot multiple times but no other details were immediately available. The officer was reportedly not injured.

Velda City is in north St. Louis County, about 15 miles from the shooting scene.