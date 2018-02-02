Two suspects in custody after Chaffee, MO schools put on lockdown

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office put the schools on lockdown for a brief time yesterday in Chaffee after a car chase. Chaffee R-11 School District Superintendent Ken Latham says they were on lockdown for only about 15 minutes as a precaution. But at no time were students in danger. Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury says that one of his deputies pulled over a car after a traffic accident near Scott City. The driver was in the deputy vehicle but suddenly fled the scene. Then the passenger slid behind the wheel of the perpetrator’s car and drove off. A chase ensued. Cape Girardeau City and Missouri Highway Patrol assisted in the arrests. Two suspects are in custody.