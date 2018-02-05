A fire at Cape Splash causes hundreds of thousands in damage…

Crews were called to Cape Splash for a small fire in the pump house. When entry was made there was fire in the pump area of the building and in the attic. The fire was under control 20 minutes after the initial call. There was moderate fire and smoke damage to the structure and contents. The fire was deemed suspicious in nature and the Fire Marshall was called to the scene. The fire marshal determined the case to be to be arson so evidence was gathered. The fire is under investigation. There is estimated to be over 750,000$ in damage. There was no surveillance at the facility at the time.