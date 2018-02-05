Jackson woman trying to find stolen bike she’s had since 1939

Southeast Missourian

Patsy Johnson of Jackson has had her bicycle for nearly 80 years and someone stole it – she wants it returned. She noticed it missing from her garage Jan. 22. Johnson, who is 91, acquired her bicycle in 1939 when she lived in Jonesboro, Arkansas; she moved to Jackson in 1954. It has a license plate and the basket is homemade. The missing bike is blue ‘girls’ type. Johnson hasn’t heard anything concerning the whereabouts of her bike, but she has a message for whoever stole it: “I just really would like to have my bike back.” Johnson is offering a reward of $100 to whoever returns her bike, and $100 to whoever might know the identity of the person who stole it. Serious inquiries should be directed to Elane Moonier at The Cash-Book Journal.