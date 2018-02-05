Missouri convict should be exonerated of murder

(AP) — A judge says a southeast Missouri man convicted of murder for the 2000 killing of a woman should be exonerated. The Southeast Missourian reports that Judge Darrell Missey issued his report Friday in the case of David Robinson, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Sheila Box in Sikeston. The judge was appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to make a recommendation as part of the high court’s review of Robinson’s conviction. It’s unclear how long it will take the Supreme Court to rule.

The judge says police and a former assistant attorney general who tried the case “knowingly presented false testimony” and “failed to take any steps to correct that false testimony.” Robinson is serving a life sentence, although another man has since confessed to the killing, and two witnesses have recanted. No physical evidence ties Robinson to the murder. Robinson says he was framed.