Detective on leave over handling of 2000 homicide case

(AP) — A judge has recommended that David Robinson should be exonerated for a 2000 homicide after finding that a detective lacked “candor or competence, or both,” during the investigation and prosecution. The city of Sikeston placed Detective John Blakely on leave after Judge Darrell Missey made his recommendation Friday in Robinson’s case. He is serving life in prison without parole for the 2000 murder of Sheila Box in Sikeston. Missey was appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to make a recommendation as part of a review of Robinson’s conviction. The review was ordered after The Southeast Missourian wrote a series of stories that detailed problems with the case, including that two state eyewitnesses had recanted and another man, Romanze Mosby, confessed. There was little investigation into Mosby’s involvement in the case. No physical evidence ties Robinson to the murder. Blakely has denied all the accusations in sworn testimony.