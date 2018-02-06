Jackson moves forward with new restroom facility at park

A new restroom facility is in the works at Jackson City Park. Brockmiller Construction Inc. of Farmington, put in a bid of around $300,000, and the board of aldermen unanimously approved Monday night. Brockmiller’s was one of three bids received by city staff on Jan. 25, and was the lowest. The bid includes just under $160,000 to furnish and install the prefabricated concrete restroom structure itself. Nearly $130,000 will go toward site preparation and installation of a dedicated lift station and sewer system. A construction start date was not given.