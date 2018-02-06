The 2017 class of Eagle Scouts have an honored sponsor.

The class of 75 Eagle Scouts from Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois have officially been named the 2017 Col. Edward P. Gargas Class of Eagle Scouts after the former Eagle Scout was named the honored sponsor. The Scouts will be honored at Southeast Missouri State University on Saturday, February 10th at 2:00 PM in Academic Auditorium. The ceremony is free and open to the public. It’s estimated that less than five percent of all Boy Scouts will ever earn the rank of Eagle.