Tuesday, February 6th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Sonny Donnie Smith, who placed calls to airports in Nevada and Texas, reporting his father and brother as terrorists, all because they got an invitation to a family wedding and he didn’t.

An FBI investigation led police to Smith, who admitted to placing anonymous phone calls to security offices at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas and the Midland International Air and Space Port in Midland, Texas.

Why did he do this?

He didn’t get an invite to a wedding and the others did.

Smith faces up to two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

So we’re guessing he won’t be attending ANY family functions for a while.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Canadian Police Constables Vito Dominelli and Jamie Young, who apparently came across some marijuana edibles and allegedly called for backup on themselves.

Police sources say the two officers allegedly consumed marijuana edible while on duty.

Investigators believe the officers could have taken the edibles as evidence as part of an earlier dispensary raid.

One of the constables called for assistance when he felt he was going to pass out.

Police say the other officer was later found in a tree.

One of the responding officers from a neighboring division slipped on ice upon arrival and sustained a concussion from the fall.

Both Const. Dominelli and Const. Young were placed on paid suspension while the department investigates the incident.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

The Florida House of Representatives, who have been forced to approved a bill that would require officials to only hire a “qualified” sign language interpreter for future televised briefings.

The move comes after a news conference on Hurricane Irma last year when a sign language interpreter translated about 95% gibberish, including warnings about pizza and a big bear instead of safety tips.

Tampa Police Public Information Officer Steve Hegarty said that the woman just showed up out of the blue and offered her

services.

He said, “My immediate reaction was I didn’t call for a sign language interpreter but that’s great that we have one here.

I let her in.

To the untrained eye, and that would include mine, I didn’t see any problem.”

The new policy requires interpreters to have be certified by the National Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf or the Florida Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Todd Patton, 36, a drunk driver in Louisiana, who stopped officers in the middle of a his sobriety test to say he was “going to jail anyways.”

Patton was pulled over for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Patton performed so poorly on a field sobriety test that he gave up halfway and told officers he “was going to jail anyways.”

Patton registered a BAC of five times the legal limit, a .419 percent at the time of his arrest.

He was arrested on several charges.