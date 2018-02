Southeast Missourian

Benton lawyer Amanda Oesch announced she will run for Scott County prosecuting attorney. The filing period begins Feb. 27. Oesch has served as prosecuting attorney in Carter County since being appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon in 2016 to fill a vacancy. Oesch grew up in Van Buren in Carter County, has a law practice in Charleston and serves as city attorney for Oran. She has lived in Scott County since 2004.