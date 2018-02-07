Report suggests improvements for Missouri veterans homes

(AP) — A new report says veterans homes in Missouri should adopt measures encouraging staff to report problems related to resident care.

Gov. Eric Greitens on Tuesday released a report by the nursing home consultant Harmony Healthcare International. The investigation launched last year examined Missouri’s six other veterans homes after problems came to light at the home in St. Louis.

The report shows that some staff members expressed fear of retaliation if they spoke out about problems. It also suggests better hand hygiene practices to help control infections, enhanced dementia training, and other improvements.

Mounting complaints last year about care at the St. Louis Veterans Home prompted Greitens to replace five members of the Missouri Veterans Commission, and led to the resignation of the commission’s executive director.