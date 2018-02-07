Wednesday, February 7th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A 24-year-old Walmart worker in Washington state, who tried to steal a safe and was fired.

He then got arrested after he called to see if he could come back and get his medicine out of the safe.

When the cops opened it, they found a bunch of heroin and pills.

So not only was he fired, he was arrested on a variety of drug charges.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Kerry Haynes, 57, a Florida man who was arrested after someone in his apartment complex spotted him using the gym while fully nude.

The police report indicates Haynes he was caught “utilizing every machine” in the community gym “while being completely naked.”

When asked by the employee what he was doing, Haynes replied, “I’m working out.”

The employee then said the police had been called, so Haynes left the gym.

A landscaper subsequently spotted Haynes laying in the grass, and pleasuring himself near the pond.

Haynes was arrested for indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and exposure of sexual organs.

His apartment complex has filed an eviction lawsuit against Haynes.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Shelby Miller, a 29-year-old man from Arkansas, who was arrested for driving on a suspended license/

What’s so unusual about that?

His full name is “Shelby Mustang GT500 Miller.”

This car guy was pulled over initially for a seatbelt violation.

However, he was arrested when officers learned he had a suspended license.

He also had no proof of liability insurance.

Police documents did not indicate whether Miller was given the “Mustang GT500” middle name at birth or whether it was an aftermarket addition.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Robert Meilhammer, 51, a hunter in Maryland, who was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head by a dead Canada goose that plunged from the sky after a fellow waterfowl hunter shot it.

Witnesses say the goose fell about 90 feet, knocking the hunter out instantly and causing head and facial injuries.

When Meilhammer came to, he was coherent but “hazy.” EMS responders called his head injury “severe.”

The dead bird also knocked out two of Meilhammer’s teeth.