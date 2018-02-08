A congressman dialing in on a local A-T and T call center this week.

Congressman Jason Smith will be in Cape Girardeau Friday at 10am to visit with employees at the center on South Silver Spring Road…which received bonuses because of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

According to the company, as a result of President Trump’s tax reform legislation…A-T and T plans to invest an additional $1 billion in the U-S this year…and paid a special $1,000 bonus to more than 200,000 employees.

The telecommunications giant employs over 8,300 people in Missouri…and has invested more than $1.8 billion in its wireless and wired networks in the state since 2014.