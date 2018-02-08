Coach accused of molesting female gymnasts in Missouri

(AP) — A volunteer gymnastics coach in Missouri is accused of inappropriately touching three young female gymnasts, and police are concerned there are more victims. 41-year old David Schneider, of Washington was charged Tuesday with three counts of child molestation. The children alleged that Schneider touched their genitals while working with them as they practiced doing splits at the Kids in Motion gym in Washington, 50 miles west of St. Louis. Authorities said the crimes occurred between 2011 and 2014, when the victims were 7 or 8 years old. Schneider, a married father, is jailed on $100,000 bond and does not have a listed attorney. Police Sgt. Steve Sitzes says parents of three additional girls have already contacted police alleging similar crimes, and it’s possible the number of victims could grow. In a probable cause statement, police said Schneider admitted to inappropriate touching but claimed his hands slipped because the girls were sweaty. He also said he didn’t change his technique despite the repeated slipping of his hands. One of the girls said she thought the touching was “weird” at the time, but didn’t realize it was wrong until recently. That girl, now in middle school, told an adult at the school on Jan. 9, leading to the investigation. Schneider also volunteered as a swim coach at the YMCA in Washington. The YMCA said no allegations were ever made against him.