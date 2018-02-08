Missouri House Subcommittee to Hear Testimony from Corrections Director Precythe

Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe (PRE-sigh-th) will testify today before a legislative committee in Jefferson City. Brian Hauswirth reports:

The Missouri House Subcommittee on Corrections Workforce Environment meets today at the Statehouse. The Department of Corrections’ workforce environment has received focus from lawmakers, after a scathing investigative series was published in the “Kansas City Pitch” in November 2016. House Speaker Todd Richardson appointed this subcommittee in January 2017, after the “Pitch” investigation. Governor Greitens said last June that prisoners need to learn a trade, earn their GED and have faith leaders teach them “right and wrong.” He also said that Director Precythe “inherited a mess.”