Missouri railroad parts manufacturer up for tax incentives

(AP) — A railroad track parts manufacturer whose CEO has ties to Gov. Eric Greitens could get more than $695,000 in tax incentives if the company makes good on promises to create jobs in Missouri.

The Department of Economic Development on Thursday announced the company, NICE Rail Products, plans to start operating in St. Louis and hire 82 people. State law mandates that the company get incentives if it meets job-creation goals.

The founder and CEO of NICE is Tim Noonan, who’s also on the board of The Mission Continues, the veterans charity Greitens founded. Noonan was appointed by the governor to the Missouri Veterans Commission last year.