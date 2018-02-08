Missouri schools get discounted tests after 2017 slip-up

(AP) — A testing company has agreed to pay for Missouri students to take two tests this year after producing 2017 end-of-year exam results so unreliable that the state threw them out. End-of-year exams for high school students taking Algebra I and English II were flagged last year after problems with the statewide results raised concerns. The spring 2017 results showed decreased numbers of students scoring at “proficient” or “advanced” levels in the tests. The Joint Committee on Education discussed the unreliable scores Monday, asking state education officials about what went wrong and what remedial steps have been taken, the Springfield News-Leader reported. Questar Assessment Inc. “essentially discounted this year” after the testing slip-up last year. The discount was applied to the Questar contract in the form of a $750,000 “service credit”. Questar’s contract with Missouri covers the current school year. The Education Department is drafting a fresh call for bids on an upcoming state testing contract.