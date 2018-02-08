Thursday, February 8th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Donald Towns, 41, a bank robber in Florida, who got arrested after he let the bank make a photocopy of his driver’s license.

Then secondly, his hold-up note was written on some medical discharge paperwork that also had his name on it.

Towns walked out of the bank with $1,200 in cash after appearing to show a concealed firearm to the teller.

Police arrived and arrested him within an hour of the robbery.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Cheryl Merrill, who was arrested after she struck her boyfriend with a wooden shelf during an argument over who would win the Super Bowl.

Apparently during the first quarter, they got drunk and got into an argument over who would win.

Merrill got so upset that she picked up a wooden shelf and threw it at her boyfriend, and it hit him in the hand.

Police arrived and described her as “extremely intoxicated” and disobeyed orders to remain in the cul-de-sac while deputies investigated the incident.

Merrill got into her car and started the engine.

She was then forcibly removed from the car to prevent her from driving away.

She was charged with aggravated battery.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Allen Tusing, 39, who was arrested after he struck his live-in girlfriend, because she made “provocative statements about Tom Brady” while they watched the Super Bowl.

Tusing was watching the football game with his girlfriend in their bedroom when she started to make provocative statements about Tom Brady.

Tusing became upset and first smashed his plate of food on the floor.

He then allegedly pushed his girlfriend onto the bed and, as he held her arms down, struck her in the mouth.

Tusing fled the home after the attack, but was arrested after he returned a few hours later.

He was charged with a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Nick Mitchell, 56, who almost died from chugging 25 energy drinks, now wants them banned.

Mitchell was pounding energy drinks while running a karaoke night at a club and ended up overdosing on caffeine.

He ended up in the hospital with a brain hemorrhage.

He also suffered three mini-strokes over the next week and still has minor speech problems because of it.

He now is an advocate to get energy drinks banned.

He said, “With hindsight it was foolish to drink that many, but I had no idea they were that dangerous. “