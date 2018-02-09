2 die in northwest Missouri tractor-trailer crash

(AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 29 in northwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 62-year-old George Walker and 68-year-old Rose Walker, of Wheatland. The patrol says the crash happened Tuesday night when the rig in which they were riding went off the side of the interstate about 10 miles north of St. Joseph. The rig then traveled down an embankment and struck a creek bank.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday morning.