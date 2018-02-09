Missouri finances under microscope

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway has released a report saying the state’s budget is under mounting stress due to a shrinking tax base coupled with increasing expenses. She contends tax cuts sold by lawmakers as generators of economic growth aren’t fulfilling that promise. Galloway says Missouri’s recent pattern of tax reductions followed by cuts to state services reflects trouble being experienced on a larger scale in an adjacent state.

Galloway’s report concludes that no level of income tax rate reductions will result in a net increase in state revenues.