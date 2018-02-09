February is Earthquake Awareness Month.

Southeast Missouri is home to the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which generated some of the most powerful earthquakes ever to jolt the nation, a couple hundred years ago.

That area is still active today, averaging more than 200 earthquakes each year.

Safety officials use this month to emphasize the realistic possibility of a catastrophic quake occurring in the region.

When shaking starts, “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.”

Drop to your knees, cover your head and get under a desk or table, and hold on until the shaking stops.

Experts also advise you have an emergency kit, develop a family communication plan, and know how to turn off your water and gas.