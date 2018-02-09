Friday, February 9th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Pedro Bernar-Santiago, who was arrested after he busted a toilet in a South Carolina strip club and flooded the place.

He apparently got drunk and kicked the top of the toilet over and busted the plumbing.

The bathroom started flooding, and then the water seeped into the main lobby of the club causing “massive flooding.”

He fled, but was found near a local storage warehouse.

He caused $4,000 in damages and was charged with malicious damage to property and public intoxication.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Curtis Sims, 36, who was arrested for attempting to rob a pizza restaurant with a large metal pole.

Employees say Sims entered the store wearing a large white garbage bag and approached the cashier asking for money.

He then produced what police called a “large metal pole” and swung it at the cashier, hitting him in the hand.

The cashier alerted three other employees who came to the front of the store to confront Sims, who then ran from the store.

Sims fled with employees in pursuit.

He was arrested and booked with aggravated assault.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Jamie Knight, 48, a Florida man with devil horns tattooed on his forehead got pulled over recently, and cops found weed and brass knuckles in his car.

When Knight was pulled over, police found a clear plastic bag containing pot.

A further investigation led police to the brass knuckles.

Deputies said Knight told them that he carried the weapon for protection.

Wait the devil needs protection?

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A daycare in Florida, who is being investigated for allegedly waxing at least one toddler’s unibrow.

Alyssa Salgado said she dropped her 2-year-old daughter off at the daycare operated by the Boys & Girls Club in

Pasco.

When she picked the child up later, a patch of skin between the child’s eyebrows was red and it appeared eyebrow hairs were removed.

Officials with the Boys & Girls Club and the Washington Department of Early Learning confirmed Monday they are investigating the allegations.