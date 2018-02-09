Man killed, another injured in Missouri bar shooting

(AP) — One man has been fatally shot and another wounded at a suburban St. Louis sports bar after an argument that one witness said started over the weight of a dog.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Show-Me’s Sports Bar & Grill. Florissant Police Chief Timothy Lowery says the shooter was disarmed and detained by other bar patrons until police arrived.

Witness Carl Leavy says the gunman’s friend told bar patrons that his German shepherd was 290 pounds. The man who was shot said he didn’t believe it. Leavy told the paper that while at first the disagreement didn’t seem heated, one man later disparagingly commented on another’s weight.

Leavy acknowledged that he knows “it sounds ridiculous.” Police say they’re still interviewing witnesses.