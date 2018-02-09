Suspect arrested after 1 killed, 2 injured in Poplar Bluff, Mo shooting

A shooting in Poplar Bluff, Missouri left one person dead and two others injured on Thursday, Feb. 8.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Franklin Street, in reference to a male subject inside a home with a firearm.

As Officers arrived, gunshots were heard coming from inside. Officers approached the home, and Ricky Davis Jr., appeared in the doorway. Davis was taken into custody.

Officers entered the home and found 36-year-old Janice Thomas of Poplar Bluff, suffering deadly gunshot wounds. Two additional victims, Ladaijha Thomas, 19, of Poplar Bluff and Oshay Thomas, 25, of New Madrid, Missouri, were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both Ladaijha and Oshay were transported to a local medical facility for treatment of their injuries. Three other subjects were present during the incident but were not harmed.

Davis was placed under arrest and is being held at the Butler County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges.