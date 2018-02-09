Tip from alert citizen leads to drug arrest*

On Saturday, February 3rd around 130 am, Sikeston DPS Officers responded to S. Prairie and Kay St. after an alert citizen says he returned home and saw a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his home on the opposite side of the street, with one person inside. The person started walking towards an open field then turned around and got back into the car. He then went onto a nearby dead end and got out again. The witness saw the subject cross the open field and walk towards several closed businesses on S Main dressed in all dark clothing. Officers located the parked vehicle and a subject wearing a black sweatshirt and black overalls walking west through the open field. He is identified as 53-year old Robert Wayne Wilcoxson Jr. of Sikeston. A search turned up a paraphernalia pipe on his person and a syringe loaded with a clear substance. Wilcoxson was transported to DPS headquarters where a small plastic bag with two smaller bags, each containing small amounts of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, were located. He has been charged with a class D felony of possession of a controlled substance through New Madrid County Circuit Court. His bond has been set at $5000.00 cash or surety.