Monday, February 12th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

David Kilmer, a 51-year-old guy in Florida, who was denied entry to a mandatory drunk driving class because he showed up hammered—then he tried to drive home and got another DUI.

Kilmer was ordered to attend a meeting where he would hear from those who have been affected by drunk driving.

However, he showed up drunk. Police say his BAC almost three times over the legal limit and he was told to get a ride home.

Police then allegedly saw Kilmer get into his Chevrolet pickup truck and drive away.

A deputy followed him and arrested him for a DWI.

It was also discovered that his license was revoked and suspended.

He was arrested on a variety of charges.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Jeff Athey, 51, a Davidson County (North Carolina) Sheriff’s Deputy, who robbed a bank, but was caught less than five minutes later.

He pulled a gun on the teller at a Rockwell, North Carolina bank and told the clerk he needed money.

Investigators say he took off in a silver Mustang, but his fellow police officers caught up with him about 5 minutes later.

Sheriff Grice fired Deputy Athey as soon as he learned of his arrest.

Sheriff Grice says he’s thankful his former deputy didn’t injure anyone or resist arrest, but he’s stunned by what happened.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Lonnie Beatty II, 19, who did a bunch of acid, got naked, covered himself in cooking oil, attacked his family, got bit by their dog, and tried to fight off the cops.

Beatty dropped acid and started destroying the inside of his family’s trailer.

Police say he then tried to attack several family members, and got bit by the family dog in the process.

He then covered his naked body covered in cooking oil when police showed up.

He tried to flee naked in the snow, but was tased.

He yanked out the wires and kept running.

He eventually went back inside the trailer where they arrested him.

But it took a while, because he was so slippery from the cooking oil.

Beatty is facing 24 different misdemeanors, but his family didn’t want to press charges.

So now he’s just facing two counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Wendy Sue Crocker, 48, was arrested after she got into a fight with her boyfriend and then tried to steal the bedding from her hotel room.

Hotel staff said that Crocker screamed at resort staff and threw plants off a hotel balcony, narrowly missing an employee.

Crocker resisted being handcuffed after refusing to follow the deputy’s orders.

She then began to remove the bedding owned by the resort and place it into her vehicle.

A deputy stopped her and then cuffed her and took her off to jail.

She’s facing charges of resisting arrest without violence and breach of peace.