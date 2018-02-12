Most of Missouri is in a drought, according to a new map by the National Drought Mitigation Center

September 2017 to January of this year ranks as the driest September to January period in more than 40 years…with nearly half the average statewide rainfall during that time.

This marks the fifth January in a row Missouri has seen below-normal precipitation.

The drought affects livestock farmers facing dwindling hay reserves…and row crop farmers are eyeing the situation with caution as planting season nears.

The dry conditions also lead to increased brush and grass fires.

The silver lining is that could change since we’re still in winter and experts say southeast Missouri has the best chance for drought recovery during the cold season.