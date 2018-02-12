Southeast Missouri State University is chosen for a tremendous honor.

The school has been named a finalist for the Arcus Award for Achievement in Educational Attainment from the St. Louis Regional Chamber.

Southeast now vies for the award alongside five other finalists.

The award will be presented March 1 at the 5th Annual Arcus Awards, at the Marriott St. Louis Grand.

The honor is presented to a company, organization, or institution for providing leadership through the creation of a program…or initiative that promotes college degree attainment, improved educational outcomes, or on-the-job training.

Southeast was selected by a panel of independent judges and was recognized for embracing a campus culture supporting student persistence and completion…and for its Transfer Mentor Program.