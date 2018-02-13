SIKESTON — A Sikeston pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday in Scott County.

The accident occurred at 5:15 a.m. on Route BB, half a mile north of Sikeston, when the northbound vehicle driven by Keith R. Chappell, 40, of Sikeston struck 51-year-old Hope A. Boes of Sikeston, who was in the road.

Boes was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:25 a.m. by Scott County coroner Scott Amick and transported to Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston.