Arrests made in the murder of a Cape Girardeau teen
On February 12, 2018, James W. Gray, III, age 24, was charged with the class A felony of felony murder in the first degree, the unclassified felony of armed criminal action, and the class E felony of tampering with physical evidence, for their involvement with the murder of Tyler Conway. In addition, Alexander J. Martin, age 19, was charged with the class E felony of tampering with physical evidence for his involvement.
Arrest warrants for both individuals have been applied for by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and signed by the Honorable Benjamin Lewis. Judge Lewis issued a $750,000 cash only bond for Gray and a $50,000 cash only bond for Martin. Both individuals are in custody.
These charges come as a result of an around the clock investigation and effort conducted by the Cape Girardeau County and Bollinger County Major Case Squad. The investigation was a collaborative effort comprised of law enforcement personnel from numerous different departments in the area.
A person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
A special thank you to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in investigating this case.