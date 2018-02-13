Arrests made in the murder of a Cape Girardeau teen

On February 12, 2018, James W. Gray, III, age 24, was charged with the class A felony of felony murder in the first degree, the unclassified felony of armed criminal action, and the class E felony of tampering with physical evidence, for their involvement with the murder of Tyler Conway. In addition, Alexander J. Martin, age 19, was charged with the class E felony of tampering with physical evidence for his involvement.

Arrest warrants for both individuals have been applied for by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and signed by the Honorable Benjamin Lewis. Judge Lewis issued a $750,000 cash only bond for Gray and a $50,000 cash only bond for Martin. Both individuals are in custody.