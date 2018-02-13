The head of the SEMO University Foundation is calling it a career.

Bill Holland has announced he is retiring.

After almost 9 years as vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university’s foundation…coupled with a dozen years in all working for the university…he will be stepping away March 31st.

Trudy Lee, assistant vice president for university advancement, will serve as interim V-P until the school permanently fills the position.

Holland said he has enjoyed his job, but it’s time to leave.

He said he will miss working with his staff and the school’s loyal donors, but his dad taught him not to keep a position “one election too long