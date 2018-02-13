Tuesday, February 13th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Edward Leroy Wilson, who stole a car from the parking lot of a Minnesota Walmart, then called the owner on help on how to start it.

The owner used an auto-starter from inside the store to warm his car, but when he went outside the car was missing.

The owner received a call from the thief, who was unable to restart it and asked the owner to contact someone who could.

Police responded and arrested Wilson.

Police say Wilson quickly realized he had made a mistake, and “He knew that it was not a good idea to get in the vehicle.”

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Carema Lashandra Brown, 29, who was booked on charges of bringing 78 doses of LSD, cocaine, methamphetamine, and a glass pipe into a prison hidden under her hair weave.

During an investigation, two female inmates–whose recorded phone calls indicated they had been using LSD–confessed that they obtained the acid from Brown.

Brown was searched and investigators found narcotics hidden under her fake hair.

A criminal complaint notes that investigators seized eight ounces of cocaine, eight ounces of meth, 78 doses of acid, and a glass pipe with burn marks.

The drug discovery resulted in the filing of 18 narcotics counts (nine felonies, nine misdemeanors).

OR HOW ABOUT …..

NYPD Narcotics Detective Ted Holway, who learned if you’re a NYPD cop texting a friend about drinking and driving on the job … make sure their phone is not wiretapped.

Detective Holoway is in hot water for sending an old buddy a sophomoric, and potentially racist, series of texts about drinking on the job while he was in the middle of a buy and bust operation – not knowing investigators had put a wiretap on his pal’s phone.

Investigators overhear Holoway joking about drinking beer and vodka together, never knowing detectives investigating an illegal gambling ring were watching as the damning texts cycled in.

Charged with improperly using his personal cell phone while on duty, and for divulging confidential information about the drug dealer, he was demoted to police officer.

He’s also facing a loss of 20 vacation days for his exchanges.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Steve Thomas, 53, an off-duty corrections officer, who was arrested after pulling out his firearm and shooting the tire of another person’s car when they got into an argument over a fender-bender.

Thomas got into a fight with the other driver after an accident and eventually ended the argument by firing a shot from his service weapon into a tire of the victim’s car.

No one was injured, but Thomas was taken to the 47th Precinct station house in the Bronx, where he was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.