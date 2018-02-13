University Foundation to honor Talberts as Friends of the University

Cape Girardeau cardiologist Clifford R. Talbert Jr. and his wife, Bettie, will be honored with the 2018 Friends of the University award Friday by the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation.

They will be recognized as part of the annual President’s Council Gala. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the atrium of the River Campus Cultural Arts Center.

The award is the highest honor bestowed by the foundation.

Clifford Talbert began medical practice in 1965 in Cape Girardeau, and have been avid supporters of the university.