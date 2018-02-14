Gas Leak and fire in city of Hickman

KY 125 is reopening this morning at the edge of the City of Hickman in FULTON County due to a natural gas leak and fire.

KY 125 was closed between KY 1192 and KY 1069 due to an underground gas leak that has caught fire. According to witnesses flames were several feet into the air at the site.

Highways and streets around this incident site are reopening at this time.

Emergency personnel on site have contained the natural gas leak. Little General Convenience Store will be blocked off as emergency crews continue to monitor the situation.

For additional info contact Fulton County Emergency Management.