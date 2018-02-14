Former St. Louis officer charged with on-duty sexual assault

(AP) — A former St. Louis police officer has been charged with forcing a pregnant mother of four into a sex act while he was on duty two years ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 51-year-old John Stewart, of O’Fallon, has posted a $60,000 bail after being charged with sodomy.

Court documents says Officer John Stewart responded in uniform and a marked police car after the woman called on June 12, 2015, to report that her car had been stolen. The woman said she “did not consent” to Stewart’s sexual advances but complied because she was “in fear of serious physical injury” to herself and her children. A department spokeswoman said Stewart’s last day on the force was the next day.

His attorney, John Rogers, declined to comment to the Post-Dispatch.